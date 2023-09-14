FLORENCE, S.C. – In introducing Carlos Washington as the 2023 Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee Champion for Youth, Fred Carter said he was most deserving of such an honor.

“Simply put, no one in this community is more deserving of our respect for nurturing our sons and daughters in athletic competition,” said Carter, the president of Francis Marion University and the 2005 recipient of the Champions for Youth Award.

Washington, the founder and chief executive officer of the Florence International Basketball Association, received the honor during the 2023 Champions for Youth Tribute held Tuesday at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology, on the campus of Florence Darlington Technical College. Hundreds turned out to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee and to express their appreciation for someone who has spent decades serving the community and its youth.

“I appreciate this from the bottom of my heart,” said Washington. “I’m truly blessed, I’m truly thankful, and I am humbled. I love each and every one of you, and I honestly believe that loves makes a difference. If we keep loving each other and if we keep loving our kids and working with them, this world will be a better place.”

Washington has dedicated decades to serving children and teens, most often through basketball, more specifically through his mentorship. His professional career has spanned 32 years with the city of Florence Fire Department. While there, he began his career mentoring and coaching youth in the recreation leagues throughout Florence.

In 2003, at the request of the city of Florence, Washington volunteered to establish FIBA to allow youth from the Florence community to participate in the 2004 Children’s International Games in Cleveland, Ohio. Serving as the chief executive officer of FIBA since, he has continued to grow the organization, which is now one of the premier travel basketball programs in eastern South Carolina. His teams have traveled the Southeast (Orlando, Miami, Atlanta), the U.S. (Las Vegas, .Washington, D.C., San Francisco) and the world (Thailand, Canada, Greece)

Every spring and summer, up to 80 boys and girls participate with FIBA and at last count, more than 90 of those youth have advanced to play college basketball. In 2012, he began “Function at the Junction,” which is the largest summer basketball tournament in northeast South Carolina with more than 80 teams traveling to Florence to participate.

Washington’s community activism goes far beyond basketball. His voice was one of the first to promote the establishment of Virtus Academy, a K-12 charter school in Florence. He continues his effort there as the remaining founding board member. He also serves on the boards of The School Foundation and the Salvation Army. His past services include the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice Advisory Board and the Florence Junior Football League.

“Everybody in this room knows he has made so many contributions across this community,” said Carter in his introductory remarks. “He has worked to sustain the people of this community for decades.”

Carter specifically addressed the impact Washington has made through FIBA.

“This program, his program, has played an integral part in helping so many young people across this community,” said Carter. “It has allowed them do three things: first, showcase their talent in highly visible, competitive arenas; Second, enhance their maturity while learning the virtues of sportsmanship and teamwork; and third, and maybe most importantly, how to win and how to lose with honor and dignity. It has allowed so many of them to compete for collegiate scholarships, which allowed them to secure their own education and their own futures.”

Carter also cited Washington’s strong character and his sincere care for the young people he mentors.

“There are many things can do half-heartedly in life, but I’ve got to tell you, coaching young people isn’t one of them, especially the way that Carlos does it,” said Carter. “It takes patience and compassion, a determination to never give up on a kid no matter the circumstances or situation. Those are all traits possessed by tonight’s honoree, Carlos Washington.”

After welcoming him onto the stage, Carter presented Washington with a commemorative orange and white basketball imprinted with the words “2023 Champion of Youth.”

“It’s been a humbling experience,” said Washington. “What drives me to do this is that I see the difference I can make in young people’s lives. I see that it’s working. We’re giving them the opportunity. Basketball is just a tool. We’re teaching them life lessons, boys and girls, and I have found that when you take them around the country or overseas, they see what is possible. They learn what it takes to be successful.

“All they need is the chance, the opportunity,” concluded Washington. “For the 5- to 13-years-olds we are working with now, the future is bright. I’m looking forward to seeing what they are going to accomplish.”

Washington then invited his wife, Everlena, on stage and thanked her for her love and support, saying none of what he has been able to do would have been possible without her.

Charisse Reichenbach, a member of the Boys and Girls Club in the Pee Dee Area Board, served as mistress of ceremonies for the evening. Special presentations were made by Justin McNair, the Boys and Girls Club in the Pee Dee Area Youth of the Year, and Nadia Orange, the Florence Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.

Near the conclusion of the program, Reichenbach announced that an anonymous person had committed to matching all donations from the event, up to $10,000.

The Champions for Youth Tribute supports Boys & Girls Club programs that help thousands of children throughout the Pee Dee grow into productive adults.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area serves over 3,500 children every year, with clubs in Florence, Hartsville, Hemingway, Lake City, Pamlico, and Timmonsville. The club’s mission statement is to serve those who need it most.