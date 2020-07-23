FLORENCE, S.C. — The 17th annual South Carolina Pecan Festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, in downtown Florence.
The announcement was made Thursday morning in an outdoor news conference in downtown Florence.
“While this was a very difficult decision to make, we are certain that canceling this year’s Pecan Festival was the right choice,” Festival Chairman George Jebaily said in a media advisory. “We’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, and our committee, city officials and sponsors have unanimously agreed that we have a responsibility to be leaders in the festival community through the cancelation of one of the state’s largest gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are looking forward to ‘going NUTS’ with our community in 2021.”
MORE TO COME
