FLORENCE, S.C. — Howe Springs Fire Rescue on Saturday will honor one of its own, and one of its originals when it dedicates its Station No. 1 to founding member and former Chief Earl Liner.
"Mr. Earl was with the department for about 45 years total of our 50 years total," said Fire Marshal Michael Page. "Without Mr. Earl and those founding members we wouldn't be here today."
Liner now holds an honorary position with the department.
"One day in early 1970, the City of Florence Fire Department responded to a house fire in Tara Village. Once the City arrived on scene they made every effort to extinguish the fire until their water supply was exhausted," according to the department's history as posted on its website.
"Meanwhile, neighbors grabbed water hoses and sprayed water on the home next door to keep it cool. These neighbors, Earl Liner, Charlie Tripp Sr., Bill Neal, and J.W. Jackson decided that their community needed a fire department. These four men felt so badly for the woman who just lost her house that they began meeting privately in their homes to do something about it."
By September of that year the department had a charter and by the following year the department was running two fire engines from members' barns — the first a 1942 open-cab Ford pumper and the second a 1957 GMC pumper — in a district that stretched from the town of Timmonsville to the Hyman community.
By 1977 the department opened stations in Claussen and Evergreen.
The department how has six stations, including those on Lebanon Road in Effingham, Olanta Highway in Timmonsville, Old River Road in Florence and Meadow Prong Road in Effingham.
"When those guys first got together and worked up the charter for Howe Springs, they may have had high hopes," Page said. "We hope that we've outgrown his vision for Howe Springs and become even better than what his vision was."
"Station No. 1 was the original station to Howe Springs," Page said. "It definitely looked a lot different in the beginning than what it looks like now. It's gone through some upgrades and some upkeep."
Station No. 1 on Howe Springs Road near Pamplico Highway was the department's original headquarters station before 2017 when an upgraded Station No. 5 and training center was built on a much larger piece of property on South Irby Street.
Station No. 1 still covers the most population of the department's station and runs more calls than the others, Page said.
Howe Springs firefighters on Tuesday were busy making the final preparations for Saturday morning's ceremony — trimming bushes and striping the engine bays. Two fuel tanks, original to the station, sported fresh paint.
Saturday's ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. and feature a plaque presentation to Liner, a plaque that will mirror one that now has pride of place on the front of Station No. 1.
