FLORENCE, S.C. — Trustee Alexis Pipkins Sr. was speechless before Thursday's Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meeting.
A group organized by Christopher McCray, Brittany Peguese, Ameir Peguese and Dalyn Witherspoon gathered outside the location of Thursday evening's board meeting, which was closed to the public due to COVID-19 fears, for a watch party to support Pipkins.
The watch party was organized following an apology offered by Pipkins to Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, at the last board meeting on Wednesday, July 1.
In a board meeting held on June 25, Pipkins referred to O'Malley as a "little Napoleon" after the two argued after an executive session but before the board returned to normal session. The argument was over O'Malley reportedly not wearing a mask and Pipkins' reported failure to follow the COVID-19 protocol to gain access to the meeting.
Pipkins attended Thursday's meeting virtually at the watch party.
Before the meeting began, he said he was speechless when he saw the amount of support he had in the community.
He deferred further questions to Elder James Williams.
"Well, there are people all around with agendas other than education involved in this and that's sad," Williams said. "I've been coming to school board board meetings for 35, almost 40 years, that shows a commitment to education. ... I know the significance of a quality education. Elder Pipkins has probably been the only bona fide school board member we've had in 20 years."
He said Pipkins was an educator concerned with the children, education and families. He added that this makes Pipkins enemies.
