FLORENCE, S.C. — A watch party to show support for Alexis Pipkins will go forward even though Thursday's Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meeting is only open to the public online.
Organizer Christopher McCray confirmed that a watch party scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. would go forward in the parking lot of the Florence One Schools building at 319 S. Dargan St. even though the agenda for the board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday evening says that the board meeting will be broadcast live via Facebook Live and YouTube channels but otherwise will be closed to the public.
"Yes. It will be an outdoor watch party," McCray said Tuesday afternoon by email.
McCray, one of the organizers of a protest march held on Thursday, June 4, and Brittany Peguese, one of the organizers of a protest march held on Wednesday, June 3, organized the watch party following an apology offered by Pipkins to Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, at the last board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, July 1.
In a board meeting held on June 25, Pipkins referred to O'Malley as a "little Napoleon" after the two argued after an executive session but before the board returned to normal session over O'Malley reportedly not wearing a mask and Pipkins' reported failure to follow the COVID-19 protocol to gain access to the meeting.
Both of those meetings were open to a limited number of attendees. To attend the meeting, members of the public and the board of trustees had their temperatures checked, answered questions about potential exposure to COVID-19, and wore masks and maintained social distancing during the meeting.
Pipkins reportedly arrived too late to be screened before the June 25 meeting.
O'Malley said he did not know anything about the planned watch party and that the planned party, therefore, did not play into the decision to move the meetings back online. He added that the decision was made after a review of Gov. Henry McMaster's latest executive order that continued the state of emergency declaration issued in March. O'Malley added that district staff, including a nurse and security officers, had expressed concerns about the sizes of the crowds attending the meetings and the size of the crowd could exacerbate the spread of the virus. He also said, that with the items on the agenda, the district felt it could move Thursday's meeting back online.
The agenda for Thursday's meeting says the board plans to consider the election of a board secretary for the 2020-21 year, approval of financial statements, approval of personnel decisions — this would likely be done in executive session — an honors band course at South Florence High School, an agreement with Florence 4, the second reading of the proposed 2020-21 property millage rate, and the McCleneghan project. Discussion items include a preliminary opening plan for the coming school year and the 2020 procurement code.
Florence One Schools public information director Pam Little-McDaniel said the last online board meeting, held about a month ago, had Board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II and O'Malley, superintendent of the district, attend the meeting in person and the other trustees attended the meeting via Zoom. Little-McDaniel later confirmed that Thursday's meeting would be conducted the same way.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday.
The Facebook Live video of the meeting can be located by going to facebook.com/Flo1Schools/ and selecting videos. The YouTube stream of the meeting can be located by going to the Florence One Schools YouTube page and finding the live video.
