Water outage coming Monday in an Alligator Road area
FLORENCE, S.C. – In order to complete utility work associated with the Alligator Road highway widening project, the city of Florence notes that a water outage will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The interruption is necessary to relocate existing piping within the right-of-way of the new Alligator Road to residences and businesses.

The outage will affect water customers in the 4200 to 4400 blocks of Alligator Road from I-95 to Southern Aire Road, and Bert Lane. Notices of the outage will be hand-delivered to the addresses of all affected customers.

Since making these connections requires a temporary shutdown of the water system and a loss of pressure to the area along this portion of Alligator Road and some connecting roads, the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires that a boil-water advisory notice be issued to affected customers following these interruptions.

Anyone who has questions concerning this notice can call the city of Florence at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC at 843-661-4825.

