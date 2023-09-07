FLORENCE — Low- and fixed-income customers of the Florence water and sewer utility may soon receive financial help paying their bills through a potential new roundup program.

If the program is adopted, water and sewer customers’ bills will be rounded up to the next whole dollar to help pay the water and sewer bills of customers who are struggling. The city would require those who apply for assistance to make less than 80% of the area median income, around $40,000 per year, and prove financial hardship.

While the program has yet to go before Florence City Council for approval, it was discussed by Councilmen Chaquez McCall and J. Lawrence “Chipper” Smith II in a Finance, Audit and Budget Committee meeting on Wednesday.

“Because of infrastructure needs, we want to raise rates,” McCall said. “I want to see what we can do as a municipality, as the owner of the utility, to help those people out.”

The program is set to go before Florence City Council in October.

If approved by the City Council, customers will have six months to opt out of the program before it begins, but will still be able to opt out after.

Customers who need assistance will need to be a part of the round-up program, be a month behind on their bill and not be on the shutoff list. Each customer may receive enough for one month of rent, once per quarter.

“At this point, anything could help the low-income person who’s been struggling to pay their water bill,” Smith said.

The money raised by the program will be given to a nonprofit to distribute based on the city’s criteria. The exact organization that will be receiving and distributing the money has not yet been determined, but it will be required to send a monthly report to the city showing where the money has gone.

Councilman Bryan Braddock, who is also on the Finance, Audit and Budget Committee, was not in attendance at the meeting on Wednesday. At past meetings, he has said his concern is with the price of tap fees, specifically for county residents, which this program will not address.

The city of Florence will be raising water and sewer by as much as 11% over the next few years to pay for upgrades to its water and sewer infrastructure. Customers outside of city limits will see their rates increasing at a 2% higher rate than those inside city limits.

Under the amended five-year fee schedule, water and sewer bills will increase by 4% for city residents and 6% for county residents next year.

In 2025, fees will rise by 9% in the city and 11% in the county. The next three years’ water and sewer bills will have yearly increases of 8.5% for city residents and 10.5% for county residents.

The water and sewer fee increases are going to pay for three bonds, totaling around $446 million, that the city plans to take out over the next four years.

The bonds are going to pay for what Utility Planning & Economic Development Director Michael Hemingway previously said is a “systematic, wholesale upgrade of the entire water and sewer system in all aspects and locations.”

The first bond will help pay for the planning and design of the surface water treatment plant expansion, the AESC economic development project, a utility system engineering master plan and automated water meters for billing.