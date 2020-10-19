 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayfinder celebrates opening of medical transport in Marion
0 comments

Wayfinder celebrates opening of medical transport in Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. – Chree McRae is utilizing her 17 years of nursing experience to help make an impact in home medical care. McRae was joined by family along with Rev. Curtis Campbell, Sen. Kent Williams, Rep. Lucas Atkinson and seventh Congressional District economic development director Rodney Berry to celebrate the grand opening of Wayfinder Non-Emergency Medical Transport & In-Home Care on US 76 in Marion last week.

“This is just the beginning for us,” McRae said. “We’re looking to grow to provide more in-home care in Marion County and more jobs in our local area.

Wayfinder offers non-emergency transportation and in home care services to clients within Marion County and surrounding areas. McRea serves as founder and CEO. The registered nurse said she has a passion and heart for taking care of others and will be sure to do the same patients in need of pre-scheduled healthcare appointments such as doctor visits and more. McRae said Wayfind also provides quality in home care services, offering support for patients by providing housekeeping, laundry services, shopping for food and other household requirements.

“I love patient care,” McRae said. “That's my passion. Outside of God Almighty and family. Everyone knows that patient care is my number one priority.”

McRae said the company follows all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) protocols for COVID-19 to make sure her parents and staff are safe.

“It’s very important,” she said. “For family members to stay at home and we come in to give them that care and comfort in their home is very important especially during this time.”

Wayfinder currently employs up to 10 people.

For more information call 843-765-3309 or email at wayfindernemt@yahoo.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015
Local News

F1S food program turns first profit since 2015

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019-2020 school year, the first for the partnership between Florence 1 Schools and Chartwells K12, produced a significant increase in meal participation, over a half million dollars was spent on improvements to equipment and the district was awarded $37,000 in grant funding from nonprofit and community organizations – all while serving more than 700,000 meals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florence City Council approves rental registry
Local News

Florence City Council approves rental registry

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilman Glynn F. Willis said he felt ashamed as the city council voted to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance establishing a rental registry in the city at its monthly meeting held Monday afternoon. 

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death
Local News

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert