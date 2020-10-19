Wayfinder celebrates opening of medical transport in Marion

MARION, S.C. – Chree McRae is utilizing her 17 years of nursing experience to help make an impact in home medical care. McRae was joined by family along with Rev. Curtis Campbell, Sen. Kent Williams, Rep. Lucas Atkinson and seventh Congressional District economic development director Rodney Berry to celebrate the grand opening of Wayfinder Non-Emergency Medical Transport & In-Home Care on US 76 in Marion last week.

“This is just the beginning for us,” McRae said. “We’re looking to grow to provide more in-home care in Marion County and more jobs in our local area.

Wayfinder offers non-emergency transportation and in home care services to clients within Marion County and surrounding areas. McRea serves as founder and CEO. The registered nurse said she has a passion and heart for taking care of others and will be sure to do the same patients in need of pre-scheduled healthcare appointments such as doctor visits and more. McRae said Wayfind also provides quality in home care services, offering support for patients by providing housekeeping, laundry services, shopping for food and other household requirements.

“I love patient care,” McRae said. “That's my passion. Outside of God Almighty and family. Everyone knows that patient care is my number one priority.”