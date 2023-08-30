HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Jake Beisecker believes that blessings can be found in any circumstance or situation, even tragic ones. His story and the nonprofit organization he founded, Waymaker Off-Road Wheelchairs, is testament to that belief.

“God works in all things,” said the 28-year-old Beisecker. “Just look at how he’s worked in my life, my family’s life and what he has been able to do for others through Waymaker.”

Waymaker Off-Road Wheelchairs is a 501c3 nonprofit that loans out ActionTrack all-terrain wheelchairs free of charge to anyone with a mobility challenge. The wheelchairs, referred to as Trackchairs, are off-road, electronic chairs that can easily move across trails, snow, and sand.

“The chairs allow people to do and experience things they might otherwise be unable to do,” said Beisecker. “You don't have to be confined to a wheelchair to benefit from them. Whether you broke your leg and just want to be able to stay active, or are elderly and have trouble safely navigating uneven terrain, these chairs can help.”

Beisecker said Waymaker currently has 17 Trackchairs available for loan. Most of them are housed in four S.C. state parks - Huntington Beach, Edisto Beach, Hunting Island, and Myrtle Beach. Waymaker recently partnered with the state parks to provide individuals with mobility impairments the ability to have immediate access to a Trackchair so they can better visit and explore the parks and beaches. Beisecker said there are plans to add three more parks to the list in the near future.

Several Trackchairs are housed at Beisecker’s home in Hartsville so that they can be available for local residents.

“I am so thankful that this gives us the opportunity to make a difference in a lot of people’s lives,” said Beisecker. “It’s pretty amazing when I look back and see how much Waymaker has grown and the impact it has had in such a short period of time.”

Beisecker, who has limited mobility and spends the majority of his time in a wheelchair, admits that none it likely would have happened if not for a hunting accident that left him partially paralyzed.

The hunting accident

On Christmas Eve morning three years ago, Beisecker and his brother, Peyton, decided to go duck hunting on private property off U.S. 15 between Hartsville and Society Hill. It was Beisecker’s first duck hunt. He and Peyton had just finished hunting and were on the way back to the truck. When Peyton reached down to pick up something off the ground, the gun that was slung across his back went off and shot Jake through the side. Peyton was able to keep his brother stable until medical personnel were able to find them in the woods. Transported to McLeod Regional Medical Center, Beisecker underwent emergency surgery to stabilize him.

The accident caused Beisecker to lose his lower two ribs, his spleen, left kidney, and 13 units of blood. The shotgun pellets also caused a spinal cord injury, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

After a month in the McLeod ICU, he was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Ga.to begin rehabilitation. At Shepherd, Beisecker completed nearly five months of intensive inpatient rehab and learned how to walk short distances with arm crutches. During stay at the Shepherd Center, Beisecker was introduced to a Trackchair. He fell in love with the chair, knowing that it would allow him to continue to do two things loved – hunt and fish. When he learned the base price for a Trackchair is roughly $15,000, he knew that was well beyond what his budget would allow.

Beisecker began searching for a used Trackchair and came across one being sold for $5,000. He bought the chair and used it often for outdoor activities. Others would see him and tell him about a friend or family member they knew who could use a similar chair. He knew that many, if not most, of the people who approached him would likely never have the chance to own a Trackchair themselves. It was then, Beisecker says, the Lord placed on his heart to start a non-profit to loan chairs out to people with mobility challenges.

He began by loaning his own Trackchair to others. He found that there were more people than he realized with a need for a Trackchair, so he decided to seek grants and sponsorships to purchase more Trackchairs. In two months he had raised enough money to purchase two more trackchairs.

The name of his organization, Waymaker, is taken from the popular contemporary Christian song by Zack Williams.

“That was the song my family listened to for inspiration after my accident,” Beisecker. “I think it was just a given that Waymaker would serve as the name of the organization.”

After adding a website, www.waymakeroffroadwheelchairs.com, more grants and sponsors were added and Waymaker’s fleet of Trackchairs began to grow.

On Aug. 27, Beisecker and his Trackchairs were a part of the Adaptive Surf Project’s Wheel to Surf event in Surfside Beach. During the event, Waymaker made its 500th loan reservation.

“It blows my mind to even think about, but God has put everything in place piece by piece all along the way,” said Beisecker. “We get asked quite a bit by people interested in trying to replicate what we do about the big question of ‘how.’ They want to know our secret, how we have raised support, how we operate when we don't charge our customers. I don't have any answer except for God. There isn't any other explanation. He continues to put people in our path at the perfect time whether it is with funds, key contacts, or just helping hands. Yes, there are things we do to try and strategically run and grow things, but at the end of the day, we still have things happen that just have no other explanation than God.”

Moving Forward

Beisecker says his goal is to eventually have Trackchairs on hand and available for use at each of South Carolina’s 47 state parks.

“It’s a big goal, but God has shown us that nothing is impossible” said Beisecker, pointing at the Bible verse from Luke 1:37 on his Waymaker t-shirt: "For with God, nothing will be impossible."

He said he plans to follow the same path that has brought him this far – seek, grants, donations and sponsors to purchase more Trackchairs to help him achieve his most important goal, helping as many people as possible.

Waymaker currently has six partner/sponsors – Dabo’s Foundation, the Bass Pro Shops/Caleba’s Outdoor Fund, Top Talent, Iron Hunting, Pivot Point Construction, and Knot Forsaken. They are continuously seeking more partners

If interested in becoming a partner/sponsor, contact Beisecker at (843) 287-7986 or email waymakeroffroadrheelchairs@gmail.com.

Beisecker, who works full time as a systems engineer for Otis Elevator, says Waymaker does take a lot of his time, but it is a labor of love. He is also first to admit that it could not have happened without the love and support of his family – his, wife, Chelsea, their three daughters – Emma, Jayden and Blakeleigh, and his parents, Ryan and Wendy Beisecker. He said his church family at Kelleytown Baptist has also been a huge source of support. “

“I am beyond blessed,” said Beisecker.

Waymaker is a calling, according to Beisecker, and serves as a means to help people and share his faith with others. He plans to continue to loan Trackchairs free of charge as long God allows.

“We still have a ton of trial by error and learning to do,” Beisecker said. “The sky is the limit when it comes to growth potential. All we can do is follow His lead and continue to move forward one step at a time.”