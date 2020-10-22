 Skip to main content
WBTW's Miller promoted to anchor roles at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.
WBTW's Miller promoted to anchor roles at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- WBTW News 13 at 5:30 p.m. anchor Meghan Miller has been promoted to co-anchor of News 13 at 5 p.m and News 13 at 6 p.m. beginning Nov. 23.

Miller will continue anchoring News 13 at 5:30 p.m. and co-anchor both additional newscasts with current veteran co-anchor Bob Juback.

Miller has been solo-anchor of News 13 at 5:30 p.m. and FOX News at Ten, the 30-minute newscast WBTW produces for FOX affiliate WFXB.

The changes are being made following Nicole Boone’s announcement that she will retire Nov. 23 from her full-time role as co-anchor of WBTW’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts to become Special Events Anchor. Boone has been at WBTW News 13 for more than 30 years.

In the next few weeks, WBTW management will fill the vacant anchor chair on News 13 at 11 and add a co-anchor at 5:30 p.m., station spokesman Dan Klintworth said through a release on the moves.

“It is always exciting to be able to promote from within, and Meghan Miller has worked hard to earn her new responsibilities. Since joining our team, she has expertly covered some of the biggest stories on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee,” said WBTW Vice-President and General Manager Jeff West.

Miller joined WBTW in February 2014. A native of York, Pennsylvania, Meghan received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a Minor in Journalism in 2008 from Coastal Carolina University. While at CCU, she freelanced for CNN, FOX News and HGTV. She has previous experience as a weekend anchor, reporter and online journalist in the Myrtle Beach/Florence market.

Meghan Miller

Meghan Miller
