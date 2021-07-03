Weather forecasters: Now is time to check hurricane preparations, just in case

WILMINGTON, N.C. — It is too soon to worry about Tropical Storm Elsa, or possibly Hurricane Elsa at some point soon, but it is not too soon to check preparations and plans in the event the Pee Dee is to be hit by the storm.

"South Carolina residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, especially people in low-lying areas along the South Carolina coast," Derrec Becker with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division wrote in a Saturday morning advisory on the storm.

The National Hurricane Center's current forecast, as of early Saturday afternoon, calls for Elsa to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast possibly as early as Tuesday morning and then to hook north-northeast through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The same forecast calls for it to make landfall as a tropical storm and to remain a tropical storm as it works its way along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts and then into eastern North Carolina.