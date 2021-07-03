Weather forecasters: Now is time to check hurricane preparations, just in case

WILMINGTON, N.C. — It is too soon to worry about Tropical Storm Elsa, or possibly Hurricane Elsa at some point soon, but it is not too soon to check preparations and plans in the event the Pee Dee is to be hit by the storm.
"South Carolina residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state. Everyone should monitor the storm via local news media and follow updates from the National Hurricane Center, especially people in low-lying areas along the South Carolina coast," Derrec Becker with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division wrote in a Saturday morning advisory on the storm.
The National Hurricane Center's current forecast, as of early Saturday afternoon, calls for Elsa to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast possibly as early as Tuesday morning and then to hook north-northeast through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The same forecast calls for it to make landfall as a tropical storm and to remain a tropical storm as it works its way along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts and then into eastern North Carolina.
"Elsa is moving west northwest across the Caribbean," Victoria Oliva with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in a briefing on the storm. "The storm is forecast to weaken further as it interacts with land over the next 48 hours."
"Long-range forecasts can change significantly. Continue monitoring for latest information," Olivia wrote in the briefing.
Any effects in the Carolinas would be the middle of the week — Wednesday and Thursday with the current forecast.
“We’re watching Hurricane Elsa very closely and it’s too early to tell what impact, if any, this storm will have,” said Kim Stenson, director the S.C. Emergency Management Division. “Even if this storm passes us by, there could be more hurricanes on the way in the coming weeks and months. It is vital that every resident have a personal emergency plan and be ready to take action if they need to.”
"Remember, it is never too early to prepare," Olivia wrote in the briefing.