Weather-related closings, delays

CLOSINGS
- Florence County Offices -- including the libraries -- will be closed Thursday.
- Due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday afternoon, the DHEC Vaccination Clinics in Darlington and Williamsburg counties have been rescheduled. Individuals who had appointments at the Darlington First Baptist Church are asked to come to the Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence, on Friday, March 19 to be vaccinated. Their original appointment time will be honored at the Florence clinic on Friday. Individuals who had appointments at the Williamsburg County E-911 Recovery Center on Thursday are asked to come to the Recovery Center on Friday, March 19 to be vaccinated. Their original appointment time will be honored at the clinic on Friday.
- All online classes or clinicals at Williamsburg Technical College will continue virtually Thursday, but any scheduled in-person classes will be canceled. All faculty and staff employees will work remotely. Normal hours of operation will resume on Friday.
EARLY DISMISSALS
- Florence 1 Schools will operate on a half-day schedule on Thursday. Elementary schools will be dismissed at 11:10; middle and high schools will be dismissed at noon. There will be no extended day academy program, no after-school activities, nor any athletic practices or games on Thursday afternoon.
- Florence-Darlington Technical College's campus will close at 1 p.m. Thursday.
- Dillon County School District Three and Four will dismiss early Thursday. Check the school Website for specific times.
- Marlboro County will operate on a half-day schedule, lunch will be served.
eLEARNING DAY
- Darlington County Schools will have an elearning/remote day. District offices and schools will be closed and employees will work remotely.
- Florence County School District Two will have an elearning/remote day Thursday, students are to work remotely.
- Florence County School District Three will have an elearning/remote day Thursday.
- Florence County School District Five will have a virtual day.