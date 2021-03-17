Weather Related School Changes

EARLY DISMISSALS
- Dillon County School District Three and Four will dismiss early Thursday. Check the school Website for specific times.
- Marlboro County will operate on a half-day schedule, lunch will be served.
eLEARNING DAY
- Florence County School District Two will have an elearning/remote day Thursday, students are to work remotely.
- Florence County School District Three will have an elearning/remote day Thursday.
