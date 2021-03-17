 Skip to main content
Weather Related School Changes
Weather Related School Changes

EARLY DISMISSALS

  • Dillon County School District Three and Four will dismiss early Thursday. Check the school Website for specific times.
  • Marlboro County will operate on a half-day schedule, lunch will be served.

eLEARNING DAY

  • Florence County School District Two will have an elearning/remote day Thursday, students are to work remotely.
  • Florence County School District Three will have an elearning/remote day Thursday.
