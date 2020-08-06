Weather vexes Army parachutists, thwarts Florence jump

FLORENCE, S.C. − U.S. Army First Sgt. Shane Evans checked his anemometer Thursday morning and gazed at the gathering clouds above MUSC Health Florence Medical Center's front lawn.
Evans had already rearranged the target at which members of the U.S. Army's Black Dagger precision parachute team would aim − a "T" with the cross bar placed into the wind and the descender flowing out with the wind.
Hospital security had taped off the landing area, and hospital staff had lined up outside and gathered around the hospital's front windows to catch a glimpse of the incoming spectacle.
The group was to drop in to honor front-line medical workers and first responders who are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game plan, Evans said, was to have the parachutists land into the wind − going east to west − if possible. If not, they were to make a cross-wind landing.
Landing against the wind, the parachutists would need to miss some tall palm trees, and they'd need to split the uprights of two parking lot lights.
All they needed to make it happen was at least 2,000 feet clearance between the ground and the clouds.
It was not to happen, though.
At jump time, Evans announced a 15-minute delay in the jump to see if the recently-gathered clouds would cut them a break.
At 10:15 a.m., it started to rain, and Evans announced the jump would not happen.
MUSC officials haven't announced whether the jump will be rescheduled.