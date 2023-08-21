The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees…