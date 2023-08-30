Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Florence, SC
