The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud …
The 2023 hurricane season is forecasted to be busier than earlier predictions. Colorado State University's now is saying to expect nine hurric…