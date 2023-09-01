Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Florence, SC
