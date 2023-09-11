Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
The peak of hurricane season is here and there are three potential cyclones to watch in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Ex…