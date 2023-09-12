The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Ex…
Warm and humid in the Southeast this Saturday, but a great evening on the West Coast for the traveling Tigers.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69…