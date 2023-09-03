Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Heaviest rain and strongest winds across South Carolina Wednesday night. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Heaviest rain and strongest winds coming this afternoon through tonight, with flooding and power outages likely. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.