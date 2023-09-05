Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heaviest rain and strongest winds across South Carolina Wednesday night. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Heaviest rain and strongest winds coming this afternoon through tonight, with flooding and power outages likely. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, a break in the heat and humidity make for good football weather in the Southeast.
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…