The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.