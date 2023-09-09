The Florence area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Florence, SC
