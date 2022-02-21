Weaver runs for superintendent of education

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate for state superintendent of education has received the support of Congressman Ralph Norman and former superintendents Barbara Nielsen and Mick Zais.
South Carolina Education Oversight Committee Chairwoman Ellen Weaver announced Norman’s endorsement last week.
The oversight committee was formed in 1998 to enact the South Carolina Education Accountability Act of 1998. Its members are appointed by the governor and the South Carolina General Assembly.
She has been on the committee since 2016.
She said Nielsen and Zais contributed to her campaign late last year.
Weaver announced her campaign late last year.
She said she was inspired to run because of her work on the committee and by traveling through the state to listen to parents.
“It’s really clear first of all when you look at the data that we are failing far too many of our students,” Weaver said Monday afternoon. “When three out of 10 of our graduates in the class of 2021 are not ready for college or a career, the next step on their journey, and way too many of our children are not doing their math or reading on grade level, you realize that we really have an existential crisis in education.”
She said the crisis has become worse during the COVID-19 pandemic and the stories from parents are even worse than the data says it easy.
Weaver is the founding president and CEO of the Palmetto Promise Institute.
The institute is a conservative think tank founded by former Sen. Jim DeMint.
DeMint represented South Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District from 1999 to 2005. He served in the Senate from 2005 until he resigned in 2013 to chair the Heritage Foundation.
Prior to the institute Weaver worked for DeMint for 12 years in South Carolina and in Washington, D.C.
Weaver has lived in Columbia for the last 11 years.
She said she was born in Greenville and raised in the Midwest. She returned to Greenville in 1998 and graduated from Bob Jones University.
Weaver added she is a third generation graduate of Bob Jones University.
Weaver joins Kizzie Gibson, Kathy Maness and Cindy Coats in the race for the Republican nomination.
The primary election is scheduled for June 14 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.