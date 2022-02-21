Weaver runs for superintendent of education

She said she was inspired to run because of her work on the committee and by traveling through the state to listen to parents.

“It’s really clear first of all when you look at the data that we are failing far too many of our students,” Weaver said Monday afternoon. “When three out of 10 of our graduates in the class of 2021 are not ready for college or a career, the next step on their journey, and way too many of our children are not doing their math or reading on grade level, you realize that we really have an existential crisis in education.”