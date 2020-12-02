Wednesday fire destroys Effingham mobile home

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — A family of five was left in the care of the Red Cross after a Wednesday morning fire destroyed their home at 5499 Callie Young Road.

The fire was reported by a neighbor. When Howe Springs firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from one end of the single-wide mobile home.

"The guys got in and did a pretty good knockdown on the fire. We didn't know if anybody was in there so we did a pretty good search," said Bryan Bennett, assistant fire chief.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one was in the house.

By the time firefighters arrived the ceiling in the bedroom where it started had collapsed and the fire had spread into the attic space and, from there, the remainder of the home.

Howe Springs responded with two engines, two tankers, a service truck, a command team and 16 firefighters. They were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.