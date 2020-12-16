Wednesday fire destroys vacant Florence house

FLORENCE, S.C. — A vacant Florence house was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Florence firefighters went shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the house, which was just north of the intersection of Harrell Street and Waverly Avenue, and found smoke and fire coming from the rear.

Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to control the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

There were no utilities on at the house at the time of the blaze.

The Florence Fire Department sent three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff.

Florence police and medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.