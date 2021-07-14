 Skip to main content
Wednesday fire does significant damage to Florence home
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence firefighters responded to a Florence residence twice Wednesday, once for a large fire that started with cooking and again to continue cleanup and overhaul later that afternoon.

Florence firefighters first went to the 1800 block of South Jason Drive residence early Wednesday morning and were clear of the scene right at 7 a.m. for shift change. Firefighters were back shortly after 3 p.m. to continue overhaul, said Florence Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Holland.

The initial fire appeared to cause significant damage to the south end of the home.

No injuries were reported from either fire.

