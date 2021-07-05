Wednesday, Thursday set to be wet, windy as Elsa hits Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. − Tropical Storm Elsa, forecast to be Tropical Depression Elsa upon arrival in the Pee Dee, will blow through the Carolinas starting Wednesday night and continuing throughout the day Thursday.

No watches or warnings are currently in effect, but that is likely to change by early Tuesday morning, according to a briefing issued on the storm.

The storm is forecast to approach the Florida Keys Tuesday and move up the western Florida coast through Tuesday and Wednesday before it weakens into a depression and heads for the Carolinas.

Heavy rain across the coastal Carolinas may produce isolated flash and urban flooding Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Wind gusts as high as 45 miles an hour are possible by late Wednesday night. Dangerous wells will result in a high rip current risk, according to the briefing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is a one-in-four chance of tropical-storm-force winds occurring across northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina.