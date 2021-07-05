Wednesday, Thursday set to be wet, windy as Elsa hits Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. − Tropical Storm Elsa, forecast to be Tropical Depression Elsa upon arrival in the Pee Dee, will blow through the Carolinas starting Wednesday night and continuing throughout the day Thursday.
No watches or warnings are currently in effect, but that is likely to change by early Tuesday morning, according to a briefing issued on the storm.
The storm is forecast to approach the Florida Keys Tuesday and move up the western Florida coast through Tuesday and Wednesday before it weakens into a depression and heads for the Carolinas.
Heavy rain across the coastal Carolinas may produce isolated flash and urban flooding Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Wind gusts as high as 45 miles an hour are possible by late Wednesday night. Dangerous wells will result in a high rip current risk, according to the briefing.
There is a one-in-four chance of tropical-storm-force winds occurring across northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina.
The 5 p.m. Monday forecast track has Elsa as a tropical storm on the Florida/Georgia border Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia/South Carolina border early Thursday morning and then over Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday afternoon.
The rainfall forecast from the storm calls for the western Pee Dee − western Florence County along with Darlington, Dillon counties and the eastern half of Marlboro County to receive between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain from the storm. Marion and Williamsburg counties and eastern Florence County are forecast to receive up to two inches of rain.
Once Elsa moves out of the area by Thursday night, unsettled weather might come into play by the weekend with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the office's weekly weather briefing.
After a dry Monday, there will be a chance of a stray shower Tuesday and then Elsa on Wednesday and Thursday followed by a chance of afternoon showers Friday.
Daytime highs are forecast to be around 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.