Weekend Closings and Cancellations
SCHOOLS

Florence 1 Schools will have a district-wide virtual learning day Friday because of the predicted icy weather and hazardous road conditions in the forecast. All students will be expected to complete assignments from home. Culinary Services will provide a Virtual Learning Meal Bag that will contain breakfast and lunch for all students. These meal bags will be distributed at the end of the school day on Thursday. Other information will be sent out over the next 24 hours. There will be no athletics, extended day academy or after-school activities Friday.

Florence County School District 2 Schools will operate on an eLearning/remote learning day Friday. All school activities including athletic events and after school will be canceled. If students need instructional assistance during this eLearning event, they should contact their teacher using the teacher’s email or through Google Classroom. Meal Bags containing breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the end of the school day Thursday.

Florence School District 3 has designated Friday as a districtwide e-learning day for students.  Schools will provide students with assignments to complete from home and turn in within five days. There will be no athletic events, after-school or extended day programs on Friday. The food service staff will distribute a meal bag for all students at the end of the school day on Thursday, January 20. Students and staff will return on Monday.

Marlboro County School District will have a district-wide virtual learning day Friday. All students will be expected to complete assignments from home. Employees who can carry out their regular duties from home are asked to do so; others will have to double up once classes return Monday The basketball games scheduled for Thursday against Camden will still be played.

 

