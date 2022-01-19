Weekend Closings and Cancellations

SCHOOLS

Florence 1 Schools will have a district-wide virtual learning day Friday because of the predicted icy weather and hazardous road conditions in the forecast. All students will be expected to complete assignments from home. Culinary Services will provide a Virtual Learning Meal Bag that will contain breakfast and lunch for all students. These meal bags will be distributed at the end of the school day on Thursday. Other information will be sent out over the next 24 hours. There will be no athletics, extended day academy or after-school activities Friday.

Florence County School District 2 Schools will operate on an eLearning/remote learning day Friday. All school activities including athletic events and after school will be canceled. If students need instructional assistance during this eLearning event, they should contact their teacher using the teacher’s email or through Google Classroom. Meal Bags containing breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the end of the school day Thursday.