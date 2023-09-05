COLUMBIA, S.C. — The WeGOJA Foundation recently hired region ambassadors to seek community opinions as it develops its Preservation Toolkit for South Carolina.

The ambassadors will host at least one listening session per region between August and November this year to reach as many people as possible who are interested in preservation.

Jannie Harriott will serve as the ambassador for the Pee Dee Region, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marion, and Marlboro counties.

“We want to build a toolkit that’s truly responsive to the need that’s out there,” said Dr. Larry Watson, chairman of the Board of Directors for the WeGOJA Foundation. “We have our assumptions, and these listening sessions can affirm some. But our goal is to make sure we learn about the challenges, the visions, and the needs we don’t know.”

The Preservation Toolkit is part of a major grant awarded to the WeGOJA Foundation by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Through the development of the toolkit, the WeGOJA Foundation will help a growing number of organizations meet their preservation goals for African American history. The toolkit will be a one-stop shop of interactive resources and information for property owners, practitioners, and preservationists, especially newly enthusiastic local activists.

WeGOJA will begin by deploying region ambassadors through November to host listening sessions for local communities. The goal goal is to capture as much feedback as possible on precisely how a toolkit can be useful. The foundation will also host virtual sessions and open a survey for those who cannot attend in person.

Information gathered from these meetings will help shape the content of the toolkit website. The website is expected to soft-launch by the spring/summer of 2024 and fully launch in early 2025.

The WeGOJA Foundation began as the South Carolina African American Heritage Foundation in May 2008. It is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that supports the identification and documentation of African American heritage sites in South Carolina for the archival record, public awareness, education and enjoyment. Its executive director and board collaborate with civic, government and business leaders to carry forth its mission to support the efforts of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission.

For more information, visit www.wegoja.org.