Weiss shares his story of abuse to help others

FLORENCE, S.C. -– Jon Weiss Jr. hid in the shadow of darkness as a young child of 10 to 14, consumed with guilt and fear, a victim of child sexual abuse.

As is most often the case, Weiss said the abuser was someone he trusted, someone his parents trusted. It was his youth basketball coach who engineered his crimes through sports and religion.

Weiss said child abuse is one of the hardest things to identify. The abuser hides among everyday colleagues, family and friends. He is a manipulator.

First, he gains your trust.

“I excelled rapidly in sports,” Weiss said. “I played up for my age. I had leadership capabilities.”

His coach took an interest in him. He started forming a relationship beyond the basketball court, gradually winning his friendship and building his trust, Weiss said.

“My parents were proactive,” he said.” Every parent said he could be trusted.”

Weiss said both his parents worked, and his coach started taking him to basketball practice. Then Weiss started going to his house.

“I went to his house to pull weeds,” Weiss said.

He said children don’t want to work for their parents, and his were glad that he was showing responsibility by helping his coach.

Weiss said he started spending more and more time with his coach, and one day his coach asked him if he had ever seen a girl naked.

“He started showing me porn,” Weiss said. “He had a hold on me for four years.”

Weiss said he started bringing his friends to his coach’s house, and he earned their trust, too. They developed sort of a fraternity, and Weiss was the leader.

“At 14, I started to understand what Skip had done to me and that is wasn’t normal,” he said.

Weiss became depressed, feeling guilty for his part in bringing his friends to his coach. He eventually started to have suicidal thoughts. He struggled with relationships even with his parents, the people he loved most.

Thankfully, Weiss’ family moved when he was 14.

Weiss excelled as a golfer and discovered only on the golf course did he feel free.

When he was a freshman in college, his former youth coach was arrested and pleaded guilty to molesting nearly two dozen boys, spanning over a decade.

“Because of fear and shame, I lied to my parents when they asked if I’d ever been abused by him,” Weiss said. “I finally broke down and told them. At 19 years old, I still feared him, even though he was in jail.”

He said it was very difficult to read the stories in the newspapers about his coach, about himself and other boys.

Weiss continued his golfing in college, which became a type of therapy, and is now a national amateur golfer.

“I had a great college golf career, and now I sell insurance,” Weiss said. “Golf is still my therapy. It is the only time my mind goes completely quiet. God gifted me the ability to play golf as therapy.”

Weiss has spent years in therapy and still has scars from his childhood. He has struggled asking God why it happened to him. Weiss has decided it is because he has the strength to stand up and tell his story today, hoping to help children who find themselves in a similar situation.

“I think of life as a backpack. Before therapy, mine was filled with boulders,” Weiss said. “Since I have come out and told my story, I have started dropping some of those rocks, but there are two that stay with me, those of guilt …and the one for forgiving him, which I’m not ready to do.”

Weiss said, “I’m a much happier and better person now.”

Thinking about Children Abuse Prevention Month makes him feel empowered, he said.

His advice to others is to never feel ashamed. He reminds them they are the victims, and there are people who want to help. Seek them out.

“I would tell them they are not alone, and it is okay to speak to someone; speak the truth. If no one else will listen to you, I will,” Weiss said.

His advice to parents is to “be abnormal.” He asks, “When did it become ‘normal’ for a 10-year-old to have a cell phone. Technology can be wonderful, he said, but it can be dangerous in the hands of child.

Don’t be afraid to speak to children about their body parts, Weiss said. Call them what they are. A lot of parents don’t have direct conversations with their children. If you feel like something has happened to your child and you can’t have that conversation, he encourages parents to seek help from a support group that is trained to deal with child sexual abuse. He said getting children the help they need is what is most important.

“I had wonderful, affluent parents,” he said, “but these people are master manipulators. They are right in our communities.”

Weiss said there is a serious pandemic in this country – child abuse. As an adult, he has made it his mission to speak up, to tell his story in hopes of helping other children.

“I want to shed light on this serious problem,” he said. “I want to make an uncomfortable subject more comfortable to talk about.”

“I had it bottled up in me until I was 26 years of age,” Weiss said. “It is not easy to speak about it even now, but it is necessary. It is the right thing to do.”

Weiss said he is now an ambassador for CARE House in Florence, but there are other places to seek help such as the Durante Children’s Center.

Weiss said if he had told someone in the beginning it might not have taken him so long to start to heal.

Weiss is available to speak to civic organization, churches and others.

April is such and empowering and emotional month, Weiss said. He said it lets him know there are people who care, and he is not alone.

CARE House of the Pee Dee is located at 1920 Second Loop Road in Florence. For more information, call 843-629-0236.

The Durante Children’s Center is located at 226 S. Irby St. in Florence; 510 W. Carolina Ave. in Hartsville and 411 N. Salem Ave. in Sumter. For more information, call 843-664-4357.

