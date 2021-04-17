'Welcome to the sticky-note club:' 3 Florence women outline problems with SC's mental health system

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gibson-Hye Moore spoke about a man who said he felt like he was going to kill someone. She did not say if the man said he was going to kill someone in specific or just someone in general.

She said the man went to a local mental health facility to receive help but was turned away due to lack of insurance.

The man then sought out Gibson-Hye Moore, known for her accessibility and advocacy for those struggling with money. She went back to the facility and was able to help the man get admitted. Gibson-Hye Moore said she felt her sway as a city councilwoman helped with the process.

"It shouldn't be that way," she said.

Canteen said her family member had been "bounced around from facility to facility."

"Every time she's gone in for help, she's come out worse," Canteen said. "The first time she was hospitalized, she came out cutting herself ... They have her so medicated that they suppress her. When they don't know what else to do, they'll say it's behavior."

Davis said she had a family member who had been admitted to a facility, medicated, and let out in a worse state than when the family member entered the facility.