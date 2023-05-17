JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The Wellman Golf Club in Johnsonville, closed since 2010, reopens to the public on June 1.

The golf club, formerly known as The Wellman Country Club, was bought by Florence County and leased to the city of Johnsonville in 2021. Since then, the city and county have been working to improve the course, which is finally ready for a soft launch.

The Wellman Golf Course Committee, organized by the city of Johnsonville, finalized the opening day and rates at a meeting on Wednesday.

“This is definitely a soft opening, and then we’ll do the major opening later,” said City Administrator Holly Swann.

Those who wish to play golf will have two options: pay the “rack rate,” which is how much a single round of 18 holes costs, or pay for a yearly or monthly membership.

The rack rate changes based on time of year, time of day, day of the week and whether or not the golfer lives nearby.

For those who live in Florence County or within 30 miles of the golf club, the rates for a weekday from June to September are:

In the morning: $29.95

From noon to twilight: $24.95

At twilight: $19.95

Rates on the weekends under the same conditions are:

In the morning: $39.95

From noon to twilight: $34.95

At twilight: $24.95

Starting soon, golfers will be able to book tee times at golfnow.com.

Memberships can be paid either yearly or monthly, but each is different. Those who purchase the yearly membership get unlimited golf, carts and range balls plus 10% off merchandise and food and preferred pricing on future renewals.

Yearly prices are split up into two categories: weekday-only memberships and seven-days-a-week memberships. Prices of the weekday only are:

Single: $1,995

Couple: $2,495

Family: $2,995

Prices for every-day memberships are a thousand dollars more at each category.

Those who choose to pay monthly do not get the unlimited range balls and are charged a $15 fee each round they use a cart. Monthly prices are also split into weekday and all-week categories for pricing.

Weekday-only monthly prices are:

Single: $75

Couple: $99

Family: $120

All-week prices are:

Single: $99

Couple: $120

Family: $139

While the course is mostly complete, a few things still need to be done. According to Swann, a golf cart shed has not yet been built and likely will not be finished until after the opening.

Food service contracts for the clubhouse also fell through, so the committee discussed bringing in food trucks every day and serving beer, wine and snacks in the clubhouse instead of having a full restaurant.

“I think we certainly need to open to generate funds,” said City Attorney Shannon Prosser. “It's a delicate balance, because you don’t want to open when you’re not ready, but you want to open because you need to be ready.”

Four positions in the clubhouse still need to be filled, but all of the outside employees have been hired, according to Harold Perry. He is the club manager and works at DTE Golf, which the city hired to manage the club.

The Wellman Golf Club operated as the Wellman Country Club from 1968 to 2010, when the company that owned it went bankrupt.

The course changed hands a number of times before Florence County bought the property for $575,000 in March 2021. The county leases the property to the city of Johnsonville for 5% of the gross revenue of the course, including pro shop revenue.

To rebuild the course, the city used its share, $3.9 million, of the county’s third penny sales tax.

The city then awarded a $3.59 million contract to Southeastern Golf to build and improve the golf course.