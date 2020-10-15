West Florence celebrates new South Ebenezer Road fire station

"It allows us to bring the ladder truck to this station and serve the GE plant and other commercial properties," Worrell said of the truck, which pretty much takes up one double-depth bay on its own.

A new station wasn't originally part of the plan.

"This has been a project that, honestly, we were gifted this project by Florence County," Worrell said.

Under the second penny capital sales tax initiative the department was slated to get its headquarters station renovated.

"When that became untenable, (Florence County Council) Chairman (Willard) Dorriety came to our rescue," Worrell said. "He came up with a plan for funding a new fire station and through a lot of creative work Florence County has managed to pull it off."

Speakers, in addition to Worrell and Dorriety, included Florence County Councilman Mitchell Kirby, Florence County Legislative Delegation members Jay Jordan, Philip Lowe, Robert Williams and Roger Kirby and Brian Johnston, vice president of operation for Marshburn Construction Company.

After the ribbon cutting the station was opened to those in attendance to tour and Cooks for Christ — which has a long-standing relationship with West Florence Fire Rescue — served a chicken bog lunch.