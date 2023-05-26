Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence High School held graduation Friday morning for 385 students who earned almost $10 million in scholarships.

In all, the Class of 2023 earned $9,730,291 with 144 Hope Scholarship graduates, 90 Life Scholarship graduates, 17 Palmetto Fellows and 95 Board of Trustees Scholars.

Of the graduates, 45 wore double cord honors, 108 single cord honors, nine military cord honors and five South Carolina Achievement Honors.

Matthew Jacob Alexander was the class valedictorian while Elora Sakura Osaki was the class salutatorian.

Alexander said he plans to go to the Georgia Institute of Technology and study aerospace engineering while Osaki has said she will attend Honors College at Clemson University and study mechanical engineering.