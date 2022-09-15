West Florence firefighters battle house fire, faulty hydrants

FLORENCE, S.C. — An early Thursday morning fire at 3814 Pine Needles Road destroyed the house, damaged a second house, destroyed three cars and damaged a fourth.

"The initial attack was slowed down; we had to set up a water supply. The only water supply we had was shuttling water. Both the hydrants were out of service," said West Florence Fire Marshal Dwight Mobley.

West Florence firefighters relied on mutual aid from surrounding agencies to tanker in water to fight the fire. Pine Needles Road between South Dunes and Firestone drives was closed to make room for a 3,000-gallon dump tank and the movement of tankers who dumped water into the tank.

Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis and Howe Springs chief Bryan Bennett supervised the water shuttle.

"We had a total of 14 apparatus and 40 firefighters on scene and pumped over 30,000 gallons of water," Mobley wrote in a post to Facebook.

"This one was hit by a car June 23 and the city water department came out here that night and assured us it would get fixed," Mobley said of the nearest hydrant.

West Florence relied on mutual aid from Sardis-Timmonsville, Darlington County, Howe Springs and the City of Florence for manpower and water. Medics with Florence County EMS and deputies with Florence County Sheriff's office also assisted at the scene.

Florence Deputy City Manger Scotty Davis said the other out of service hydrant had been damaged when a wrench used to open and close it stripped the nut.

The city, he said, ordered fire hydrants Feb. 7 and the order didn't arrive until Aug. 29. The missing hydrant will be replaced while the other will either be repaired or replaced.

Davis said the city has an ongoing dialogue with the fire districts and that the appropriate fire departments were responsible for checking and reporting the hydrants in their cities or districts.

While the hydrants didn't work, the family's smoke alarms did work and everybody made it safely out of the house, Mobley said.

"The owner of the home returned into the home to check to make sure his family and dogs were out. In that process, he was overcome with smoke and was semi-conscious and not capable of self-preservation," Mobley wrote in a Facebook post.

"His neighbor across the street, Randy Bailey, and another neighbor were on scene. Randy Bailey entered the home on his hands and knees and grabbed the homeowners pants and dragged him out. The homeowner was not alert and most probably would have succumbed to excessive smoke inhalation had it not been for the heroic action by his neighbor. Randy Bailey stated he was not a hero and just did what he should have done, help his neighbor in distress," Mobley wrote in the post.

"To the rest of us, Randy, you are a hero and we thank you," Mobley said.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. was on scene Thursday morning to survey the damage and the hydrant problem.

"I'm in conversation about it," Dorriety said. "This is the first I knew about these two."

The company that insured the driver who took out the nearest hydrant should pay for replacing it and the city should have taken care of that, he said.

The councilman called on the county's fire districts to get him a list of "out of service" hydrants in their districts so the county could work with the system operators to get them back in service.

"If we don't know we can't fix the problems," Dorriety said.

The councilman said he didn't think having a hydrant available would have resulted in firefighters saving the home.

"I don't think they could have saved the house, but it could have been better," Dorriety said. "They did their job really well."

The fire melted the siding on one neighboring home as well as some plastic on an SUV parked in the neighboring home's front yard.

Dorriety said responsibility for fixing the count's hydrant situation shouldn't fall solely upon the water systems.

"I think we need to sit down and work together on this," the councilman said.

Firefighters and a sheriff's office arson investigator Thursday morning were working to determine how the fire started, or barring that, eliminate possible sources for the fire.

Mobley said firefighters had several theories, none of which appeared suspicious.

Firefighters shut down Pine Needles Road before 5 a.m. and it remained closed until about 9:30 a.m. as firefighters battled the fire, conducted overhaul and cleaned up their hoses and other equipment.