FLORENCE, S.C. -- A cotton harvesting combine was destroyed Wednesday afternoon after it caught fire in the field it was harvesting.

West Florence firefighters responded to the fire at 2:49 p.m. and arrived to find it well back from the road and burning.

Firefighters worked with two brush trucks and a long hose lay to get water from a pumper to the burning piece of farm equipment.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The combine was a total loss.