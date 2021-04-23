West Florence health science students make reports to McLeod leadership

“The real value I see is that these kids are doing research that is beyond their years. Our current students in college are learning how to do this, and they’re doing this in 11th and 12th grade,” Peake said. “They’re preparing themselves and dedicating themselves for a future.”

Students who presented their findings Friday included Bethany Park, “Minimizing Patient Boarding in Emergency Departments”; Annie Truong and Jessica Stepp, “Decreasing Hospital Costs in America”; Jessica Summerford, “Racial Discrimination in Healthcare”; Olivia Rogers, “Improving the US Healthcare in Order to Improve the ER System”; Sullivan Shealy, “How to Improve the Overall Quality of Patient Care”; Xavion Grant, “Why is the Medical School Enrollment for African Americans So Low”; Ti’kyse Miller, Joseph Yarborough, and Joshua Walton, “The Life Pen”; Ray Hudson, “Covid-19 in Dental Offices.”

Pee Dee AHEC offers a variety of activities for students in middle school, high school and college who may be interested in pursuing a career in health professions.

Staff with McLeod Regional Medical Center support the Pee Dee AHEC Health Careers Program throughout the school year and summer months by speaking to students, mentoring and hosting students and teaching about the different career options available in health care.

“The partnership between Florence One Schools and McLeod is going to be great moving forward in that McLeod has an opportunity to build on the innovations and creativity of these young minds,” Scipio said.