West Florence health science students make reports to McLeod leadership

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Project Lead the Way Health Science students on Friday morning shared findings from their first research project, “Emergency Medicine and Medical Issues of Today,”in a presentation before McLeod Health leadership in the McLeod Medical Plaza Auditorium.
The event highlighted a new branch of partnership between McLeod Health, Pee Dee Area Health Education Consortium (AHEC), Florence One Schools, and West Florence’s Project Lead the Way Biomedical Innovations Health Science Program.
Future research projects in combination with education at McLeod Health will explore public health, epidemiology, human physiology, and microbiology.
“The takeaway is that the medical field has a bright future. Florence School District One is preparing students for the future in health care,” said Nichole Scipio, West Florence biomedical science teacher.
“They researched something they felt passionate about, wanted to know more about and wanted to improve,” Scipio said. “So here we are today. They came up with innovations and ideas to help improve health care for tomorrow.”
“The amazing thing is the amazing strength of Florence One Teacher Nichole Scipio, the passion of the students, the collaboration between AHEC, McLeod and Florence One,” said Matthew Peake who coordinates the program for McLeod Health.
“The real value I see is that these kids are doing research that is beyond their years. Our current students in college are learning how to do this, and they’re doing this in 11th and 12th grade,” Peake said. “They’re preparing themselves and dedicating themselves for a future.”
Students who presented their findings Friday included Bethany Park, “Minimizing Patient Boarding in Emergency Departments”; Annie Truong and Jessica Stepp, “Decreasing Hospital Costs in America”; Jessica Summerford, “Racial Discrimination in Healthcare”; Olivia Rogers, “Improving the US Healthcare in Order to Improve the ER System”; Sullivan Shealy, “How to Improve the Overall Quality of Patient Care”; Xavion Grant, “Why is the Medical School Enrollment for African Americans So Low”; Ti’kyse Miller, Joseph Yarborough, and Joshua Walton, “The Life Pen”; Ray Hudson, “Covid-19 in Dental Offices.”
Pee Dee AHEC offers a variety of activities for students in middle school, high school and college who may be interested in pursuing a career in health professions.
Staff with McLeod Regional Medical Center support the Pee Dee AHEC Health Careers Program throughout the school year and summer months by speaking to students, mentoring and hosting students and teaching about the different career options available in health care.
“The partnership between Florence One Schools and McLeod is going to be great moving forward in that McLeod has an opportunity to build on the innovations and creativity of these young minds,” Scipio said.