FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence senior Rylan Cruz signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with USC-Sumter, taking his eSports career to the collegiate level after graduation.

Florence 1 eSports coaches as well as Rylan’s parents, Angela and Greg, were on hand for the signing.

“We are really proud,” Angela Cruz said. “We really weren't familiar with what eSports was, so it is really cool to see how he has progressed.”

Kris Weissmann, director and coach of the USC-Sumter eSports Program, said his program has been in contact with Rylan for several years.

“We have been recruiting Rylan since he was in his junior year,” Weissmann said. “He came and did a tour during his junior year and we’ve been in touch over the years. He’s a good student and fit well into not only our program but our school too. He’s got a lot of opportunities there and we think he’ll have a good bit of growth from here up to our campus and on from there.”

The USC-Sumter eSports program is in its 8th season of competition, Weissmann said, finishing this semester 6-0 in the regular season with Overwatch.

Weissmann said Rylan qualifies for the USC Sumter Scholars program so he will receive a full ride.

“I am very excited,” Rylan Cruz said. “It was always a dream to do video games at a professional or college level. I knew I wanted to go (to college) in-state because out-of-state tuition is crazy nowadays. I saw that USC-Sumter had an eSports team with Overwatch so I said, let’s go! I used to play Overwatch a lot a few years ago with a buddy when I was in middle school, before eSports, and I got really attached to it.”