West Florence senior earns appointment to US Military Academy at West Point

FLORENCE, S.C. — John Wilson has received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Wilson, a West Florence High School senior is enrolled in gifted/talented, honors and advanced placement level classes, maintaining an overall 5.06 grade point average.

This past summer Wilson participated in Palmetto Boys State. “The experience taught me not only how to lead a group of men, but also how to create bonds with my peers that will be everlasting,” said Wilson.

While attending West Florence, Wilson has received both academic and athletic awards which include: Junior Scholar, Beta Club and National Honor Society. As an athlete, he also received the Coaches Award for outstanding character during his sophomore year. Wilson has been a baseball team member for the past four years and holds three varsity letters.

“Jack is extremely motivated and driven,” said aviation teacher Michael Rodriguez. “Jack made his desire to be in the military known from day one and continued to pursue that goal every day. He also has a huge interest in aviation and shows his excitement by applying himself to become the top of the class and then will do whatever he can to help his classmates exceed as well. It makes a teacher’s job easy when a student has the drive and passion that Jack does for what you’re teaching. It has also been humbling to watch him succeed.”

During his time in high school, Wilson served with the South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) and its youth services program where he worked closely with young children who belong to military families. He also sits on the agency’s youth council where he provides input on new ways to interact and lead young children.

Jack is a remarkable young man. He has excelled academically which is a direct result of his innate curiosity, hard work, and desire to learn. Jack easily accepts challenging work without complaining or hesitation and always has a positive attitude. It is a joy to work with such an extraordinary student. I am thrilled to see his dream of joining a Military Academy fulfilled,” said West Florence Advanced Placement Calculus teacher Alisa Hobgood.

Since last June and while attending high school, Wilson has been employed as a restaurant manager where he is responsible for all store operations including inventory and store efficiency.

“Jack is one of the hardest working and highly intelligent students I have had the privilege to teach,” said West Florence English teacher Jennifer Erxleben. “He knows so many facts about so many things; it boggles the brain. He is a born leader and students naturally gravitate to him to give direction and motivate them to accomplish the task at hand. Jack is an outstanding student and person both in and outside the classroom and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.”

Wilson’s appointment came after a challenging application process that involved submitting an academic and leadership portfolio, interviewing with a Field Force representative, and completing a rigorous physical fitness assessment.

Candidates who apply to a military academy must receive a nomination from a Congressional representative, and Wilson received his nomination from Congressman Tom Rice of the 7th District of South Carolina.