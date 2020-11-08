West Florence teacher honored as F1S Teacher of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lisa Raison, special education teacher at West Florence High School, is the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year for Florence One Schools.
“It is such a great honor,” Raison said following the award. “I am humbled.”
Raison said special education teachers often stay in the background and don’t receive a lot of attention.
“We work a lot behind the scenes,” she said.
Raison said she will represent all teachers in the district, but especially special education teachers. One of her duties as Teacher of the Year will be to serve on the School Foundation Board for a year.
This is Raison’s 27th year teaching. She has been at West Florence for five years. And before that she worked for 20 years in Lake City schools and two in New Hampshire.
Raison said she enjoys teaching more today than when she started.
“I just love teaching,” she said. “I absolutely love working with the students. I want to see them grow and learn.”
Raison said the coronavirus has presented challenges for both students and teachers trying to navigate in person and virtual learning. She said is especially difficult to give her students what they need through virtual learning.
She says not all students learn the same way.
“It has been a challenge,” she said. “But I have the best students and awesome parents.”
In this election year, Raison said, she would say to those running for seats on school board and those already on the board to always be supportive of teachers, listen to their needs and keep them informed as to what is going on in the district. She said often teachers are the last ones to know what is taking place.
“Ask for our input,” Raison said. “We are working on the frontlines.”
Support Local Journalism
She said teachers’ opinions matter. Because they are at school daily with the students, teachers may see things that others don’t.
Raison said that since the announcement that she was District Teacher of the Year, she has been receiving text messages from her students’ parents, which has meant a lot to her. Even more special than the congratulatory wishes from her fellow teachers and staff have been the messages from the parents and especially former students.
Raison said it was first an honor to be chosen as the West Florence Teacher of the Year by her colleagues. She went through a process of writing essays and interviews before the list was narrowed to four teachers for Florence 1 Schools Teacher of the Year.
Raison said she had to write an essay on what a typical lesson plan would look like and others which were more of a self-analysis. Interviews were conducted by an independent panel from outside the school district.
In announcing the winner of the Teacher of the Year Award, a story was told about Raison that the reason she became a special education teacher was because school came easy to her but that her brother struggled. She didn’t understand why he struggled so but learned later that students learn in different ways — one size doesn’t fill all. She said staying in school is worth the effort. As a teacher she encourages students to stay in school and overcome their deficits. She said everyone can learn; everyone has strengths and weaknesses.
As the Florence One Teacher of the Year, her name will be submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education, and she will vie for the title of South Carolina Teacher of the Year, having until January to complete the South Carolina Department of Education's application packet.
Raison said she hasn’t yet learned what that application process will be.
As Teacher of the Year, Raison received a $1,000 check to use as she chooses. Raison said she will most likely use it for traveling. She also received flowers, a gift basket, a candle, and will receive a Josten's Class Ring for Teacher of the Year.
Raison is a native of New Hampshire. She and he husband, Tim, live in Scranton and have two grown children. She has six grandchildren, one who lives with them.
She is passionate about animals, and currently has nine dogs. She is a member of the Darlington County Humane Society. She said six of her dogs are from the Darlington County Animal Shelter. She is also director of the shelter's 5K race fundraisers.
Raison competes in triathlons, 5K runs, kayaks and hikes.
“I celebrated my 50th birthday hiking to Machu Picchu in the Andes Mountains,” Raison said.
She also likes to read, travel and enjoy the outdoors. At school, she works with The Pearls, a club in which students learn to support the community.
Also at the dinner on Oct. 27 at the FMU Performing Arts Center, Debbie Cribb, principal of McLaurin Elementary School, was named Principal of the Year for Florence 1 Schools. Wanda Williams-Parrott of Savannah Grove Elementary School was named Assistant Principal of the Year.
The School Foundation also celebrated its 20th anniversary at the dinner. The foundation originated in 2000, and at that time, the board agreed to set a goal of raising $1million before issuing any grants. After reaching that goal, grants were awarded to F1S projects. It has given out more than $1.7 million in grants to F1S educators thus far.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.