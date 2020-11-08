West Florence teacher honored as F1S Teacher of the Year

She says not all students learn the same way.

“It has been a challenge,” she said. “But I have the best students and awesome parents.”

In this election year, Raison said, she would say to those running for seats on school board and those already on the board to always be supportive of teachers, listen to their needs and keep them informed as to what is going on in the district. She said often teachers are the last ones to know what is taking place.

“Ask for our input,” Raison said. “We are working on the frontlines.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said teachers’ opinions matter. Because they are at school daily with the students, teachers may see things that others don’t.

Raison said that since the announcement that she was District Teacher of the Year, she has been receiving text messages from her students’ parents, which has meant a lot to her. Even more special than the congratulatory wishes from her fellow teachers and staff have been the messages from the parents and especially former students.