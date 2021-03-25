West Florence to receive 32 new classrooms

FLORENCE, S.C.-- The footprint of West Florence High School is about to expand: Florence 1 Schools will soon be breaking ground on a 40,000 square foot addition to the school.
The addition will be two stories, approximately 20,000 square foot per floor, and will house 32 classrooms as well as student restrooms. The project has an estimated completion date of December 2022.
Florence 1 Superintendent Richard O’Malley said that the district has needed to address the overcrowding at West Florence for several decades and had tried by adding mobile units.
“Mobile units are not a good solution for addressing the continuous growth at West Florence,” O’Malley said. “The referendum included this and many other necessary projects. We are trying to make our way through that list even though the referendum didn’t pass because our students deserve to have quality, safe facilities. Getting students out of mobiles is an absolute necessity.”
Money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II (ESSER II) will allow the district to pay for the addition without any tax increase.
West Florence Principal Matt Dowdell said that he is thrilled that the school will finally have this much-needed addition.
“As a parent myself, I have always understood the concerns about school safety,” Dowdell said. “This addition will address those concerns and hopefully make transitioning to classes easier and quicker for students. The community has enjoyed watching our stadium being constructed and we can’t wait to start seeing this new addition take shape as well.”
The addition will be a pre-engineered metal building system with an elevator for accessibility. An enclosed corridor will connect it to the existing building. A voice evacuation fire alarm system will be used throughout the addition. Rather than the horns and lights used in a traditional fire alarm system, this system uses recorded messages over the loudspeaker to help guide students through the evacuation process.
The addition will allow West Florence to remove 22 mobiles that house more than 500 students every day.
Florence 1 Board of Trustees Chairman Porter Stewart said that he is happy to see the district addressing the over-crowding at West Florence.
“I am very pleased that state approval of the latest round of federal funds includes funding for a long overdue addition at West Florence High School,” Stewart said. “School buildings are planned to accommodate student capacities. The greatest efficiencies and qualities of usage are enjoyed when a facility’s capacity is honored."
"WFHS have been over-crowded for far too long. Therefore, by now expanding the capacity at WFHS to educate students through this addition, together with the continuing attention to other needed improvements and upgrades that have been identified by Superintendent O’Malley and approved as a five-year district plan, our students will soon enjoy places of learning that are being used as designed," Stewart said. "As fast as we can, we will retire the mobile units at WFHS and at all of our other schools. Our students’ safety and well-being depend on it."
Florence 1 Board Member Trisha Caulder said that the need for this new addition was something she recognized years ago when she first joined the board.
“We have the biggest need on that side of town, and we have had the biggest need the entire time I’ve been on the board,” Caulder said. “There are two major issues that I have been pushing for this entire time and this is one of them.”
Caulder said that the space will reduce the number of mobiles and will also alleviate the amount of shared classroom space for teachers.
“After eight years on the school board, I can’t believe this is finally going to happen,” Caulder said. “I am thrilled that students and staff are going to have the opportunity to use this amazing new wing.”