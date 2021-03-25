West Florence to receive 32 new classrooms

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The addition will be a pre-engineered metal building system with an elevator for accessibility. An enclosed corridor will connect it to the existing building. A voice evacuation fire alarm system will be used throughout the addition. Rather than the horns and lights used in a traditional fire alarm system, this system uses recorded messages over the loudspeaker to help guide students through the evacuation process.

The addition will allow West Florence to remove 22 mobiles that house more than 500 students every day.

Florence 1 Board of Trustees Chairman Porter Stewart said that he is happy to see the district addressing the over-crowding at West Florence.

“I am very pleased that state approval of the latest round of federal funds includes funding for a long overdue addition at West Florence High School,” Stewart said. “School buildings are planned to accommodate student capacities. The greatest efficiencies and qualities of usage are enjoyed when a facility’s capacity is honored."