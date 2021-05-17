 Skip to main content
West Florence's Knight Edition brings Jackson 5, Mary Poppins to Saint Anthony
West Florence's Knight Edition brings Jackson 5, Mary Poppins to Saint Anthony

FLORENCE, S.C. – The students in grades three through eight at Saint Anthony Catholic School got a firsthand look Monday afternoon at what their musical careers could be in high school. 

Students from the West Florence High School Knight Edition choir, jazz ensemble and drum line performed in the school's family center. 

The jazz ensemble performed one number, the drum line performed two cadences and the Knight Edition performed three songs, including a Jackson 5 medley and a number from Mary Poppins. 

Students from Saint Anthony recently held a performance featuring excerpts from Mary Poppins. 

Saint Anthony serves students through the eighth grade. After that, the students head to another school. Several eighth-grade students raised their hands when asked if they would be attending West Florence next year. 

