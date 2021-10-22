West Florence's Michelle Cummings wins educator of the month award

FLORENCE, S.C. – A West Florence teacher has won a statewide teacher of the month award.

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis recognized West Florence Advanced Placement teacher Michelle Cummings as the October South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Educator of the Month.

“We need financial education in our schools that will prepare South Carolina’s children – and our state’s future leaders – for what lies ahead in their personal and professional lives,” Loftis said in a media advisory. “Ms. Cummings is not only providing her students with valuable information. She is also helping them adopt necessary financial habits for the future. I’m thankful for educators like her who are making financial education a priority.”

“When it comes to personal finance, my teaching philosophy is making sure that students have real-world knowledge through hands-on simulations and games in the classroom,” Cummings said. “Students really seem to enjoy experiencing and playing out different real-world scenarios, and it allows them to gain applicable knowledge, regardless of whether or not a lesson is relevant to their current situation.”