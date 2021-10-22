West Florence's Michelle Cummings wins educator of the month award

FLORENCE, S.C. – A West Florence teacher has won a statewide teacher of the month award.
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis recognized West Florence Advanced Placement teacher Michelle Cummings as the October South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Educator of the Month.
“We need financial education in our schools that will prepare South Carolina’s children – and our state’s future leaders – for what lies ahead in their personal and professional lives,” Loftis said in a media advisory. “Ms. Cummings is not only providing her students with valuable information. She is also helping them adopt necessary financial habits for the future. I’m thankful for educators like her who are making financial education a priority.”
“When it comes to personal finance, my teaching philosophy is making sure that students have real-world knowledge through hands-on simulations and games in the classroom,” Cummings said. “Students really seem to enjoy experiencing and playing out different real-world scenarios, and it allows them to gain applicable knowledge, regardless of whether or not a lesson is relevant to their current situation.”
Cummings has taught in Florence One schools since 2013. She currently teachers honors government and economics, Advanced Placement macroeconomics and Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics at West Florence. She also serves as an adviser for the district-wide Youth in Government group, as well as co-advisor for West Florence High’s Student Government Association. Cummings came to South Carolina by way of Pennsylvania and Ohio. She received a bachelor of science degree in social Studies education from Slippery Rock University in 2013. Cummings also earned a master of education from Francis Marion University in 2017.
The South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program provides incentives to K-12 teachers who are experts in the area of financial literacy and have a desire to teach professional development workshops to other educators in their schools and districts. Through the program participating teachers will have access to specialized training and financial literacy curriculum resources that will better enable them to promote financial literacy education in K-12 schools.