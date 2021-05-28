What a difference a few months make in COVID-19 numbers

The state’s cumulative totals now are 491,391 confirmed cases, 101,260 probable cases, 8,563 confirmed deaths and 1,163 probable deaths.

To date, 7,848,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

As of Wednesday, 3,349,352 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,905,275 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44.3%) and 1,565,442 are fully vaccinated (36.4%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.