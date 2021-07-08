What a difference six months make with COVID-19 in SC

To date, 8,233,023 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 2,891 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 5.8% for a second consecutive day.

Only 1.56% of the 8,155 people who are occupying hospital beds in South Carolina are COVID-19 patients. That is, 127 people.

Only 35 (27.56%) are in an ICU, and only 14 (11.02%) are ventilated, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As of Tuesday, 3,799,522 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,097,918 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (48.8%) and 1,845,805 are fully vaccinated (43%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.