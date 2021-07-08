 Skip to main content
What a difference six months make with COVID-19 in SC
What a difference six months make with COVID-19 in SC

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is closing in on a half-million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

But at the current rate, it could take more than 50 days to get there.

State health officials reported 119 new confirmed cases on Thursday, plus 138 probable cases, one confirmed death and no probable deaths.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 493,913 confirmed cases, 104,598 probable cases, 8,661 confirmed deaths and 1,183 probable deaths.

That means South Carolina is 6,087 confirmed cases away from reaching 500,000.

At a rate of 119 confirmed cases per day, it would take 52 days to get there.

Imagine that. Only six months ago, it could’ve gotten there in one day. On Jan. 8, the state hit its single-day high of 6,169 confirmed cases.

In the Pee Dee, eight new confirmed cases, six probable cases and no deaths were reported Thursday.

Florence County led the region with three confirmed cases and one probable case. Darlington County and Dillon County each reported two confirmed cases. Dillon County also reported one probable case. Marlboro County reported one confirmed case and four probable cases. Marion and Williamsburg counties did not report and confirmed or probable cases.

To date, 8,233,023 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 2,891 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 5.8% for a second consecutive day.

Only 1.56% of the 8,155 people who are occupying hospital beds in South Carolina are COVID-19 patients. That is, 127 people.

Only 35 (27.56%) are in an ICU, and only 14 (11.02%) are ventilated, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As of Tuesday, 3,799,522 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,097,918 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (48.8%) and 1,845,805 are fully vaccinated (43%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

