April is Occupational Therapy Month. Occupational therapy is a profession that’s been around since World War I, and it is one people may not fully understand. Occupational therapy can be defined as the practice of helping individuals perform everyday activities as independently as possible. In college, I can remember professors talking about how people would call the school asking for help in finding a job i.e., “occupational therapy.”

Although the term occupation can relate to job activities, it refers to a variety of tasks that can be performed daily. Examples include self-care activities such as bathing, dressing and grooming, hygiene tasks, school and work activities, leisure and play activities, as well as home management activities.

Occupational therapists work with people of all ages in different environments. These settings may include but are not limited to the hospital, patient’s home, school, and outpatient facilities. Occupational therapists often assist people whose lives have been affected by illness, disease, or a condition affecting their ability to perform daily activities.

When you go to a physician for care, they might also refer you to get occupational therapy. The occupational therapist will then first perform an evaluation to determine what limitations the patient may be experiencing. The occupational therapist will then work with the patient to develop an individualized treatment plan to meet the patient’s goals, needs and limitations.

An occupational therapist or an occupational therapy assistant will provide you with treatment based on the treatment plan.

Treatment may include exercises to strengthen and improve coordination with weakened muscles. It may provide education regarding new ways to put on a shirt or how to use assistive devices such as a sock aide or long-handled shoehorn to put on socks and shoes. Therapists may offer instruction on how to safely get on and off the toilet or how to perform activities around the house with scheduled rest breaks to avoid over-fatigue.

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center offers occupational therapy to people in several settings. Whether it’s while they are patients in the hospital, at the inpatient rehabilitation center, or after going home from the hospital on an outpatient basis. Our occupational therapists are skilled and experienced in treating patients who are recovering from a variety of conditions. These include stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and joint replacements. In addition, we offer treatment for specialty conditions at our outpatient rehabilitation center. Some of these specialty conditions include lymphedema, vestibular, hand, and upper extremity conditions.

For more information or questions about occupational therapy at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, call 843-661-4360, or visit MUSCHealth.org.