FLORENCE, S.C. — After receiving an unusually high number of complaints about discolored water last week, City of Florence officials say they are taking a comprehensive look at the water system.

The discolored water has primarily affected customers on the southwestern side of the city and is due to iron naturally occurring in the water supply, city officials said at a meeting with the press on Wednesday. City Manager Randy Osterman said the city takes full responsibility for the issue and has already taken steps to fix it.

“We understand the frustration. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Osterman said. “We get it, no one wants to drink dirty water.”

Despite the color, the water is safe to drink and meets all quality regulations except for color, according to Michael Hemingway, utility planning and economic development director.

A team made up of city staff and outside contractors met on Monday to review the system and make short- and long-term plans to fix the quality problems.

In the short term, the team said the city should work to immediately get its well on Twin Church Road and its South Florence groundwater plant back online. Because both are currently shut down, water in the surrounding areas is flowing differently than it normally would.

The Twin Church well is offline because lightning struck it and broke its motor, according to Utilities Director Jerry Dudley. He said it will likely be back online by next week.

The South Florence groundwater plant is undergoing maintenance and pump replacement, and Dudley said it should be up and running again by the end of the year.

Currently, the city is having trouble getting replacement motors due to supply chain problems, Dudley said.

The team also recommended the city review its flushing program, which is used to fix discolored water in small areas. Osterman said this flushing may actually be contributing to a lower water quality throughout the water system even if it temporarily fixes the water quality issue in the flushed area.

Third, the team said the city needs to complete the groundwater survey it recently began, which is expected to recommend a number of changes to water treatment at groundwater plants.

Lastly, city workers need to manually check each water valve in the water system to make sure there are no dead-ends caused by closed valves, the team recommended. Water tends to stagnate at dead ends, making water quality worse in these areas, according to Hemingway.

Long-term, the city needs to hire an engineering firm to create a model of the city’s entire water system, the team recommended.

When planning future expansions of the system, the model will help the city know where water flows smoothly or where it sits stagnant for long periods, according to Osterman. In stagnant areas, the city will need to close dead ends by connecting them together to create loops, he said.

The Water Quality Team is made up of around 25 city employees, from Hemingway to the operators who respond to water quality complaints, and water production and distribution engineering consultants, who Osterman said help other utilities run their water plants.

The team is set to meet every other week to review the progress of the water quality improvement projects.

Osterman said the city has already begun working on the short-term goals, and that he does not currently expect any of the projects to have an effect on water rates.

The city has been working to fix the water quality in previously isolated areas with dead-end lines, like the West Lakes area, but only within the past few weeks have the problems become more widespread, according to Osterman.

“It seems like it’s becoming more identifiable, trackable, which peaked our concern,” he said.

Under normal conditions, the city might go weeks without getting a water quality complaint. Within the last week, the city has heard between two and 30 each day, according to Dudley.

“We know also that there’s likely people that aren’t calling because they’re assuming their neighbors are calling,” he said.

While there is no timeframe on when the more widespread problems will be resolved, Dudley said the city will respond as quickly as possible to individual complaints and can fix the problem within a few hours.

The city even has people on call during off-hours to flush local pipes, he said.

What to do if your water is dirty

City officials urged city water customers to immediately call whenever they recognize that their water is dirty or discolored.

“We’re also seeing incidents where one person’s affected and their neighbor’s not, so it’s important for people to call in to report it,” Dudley said. “It helps us know exactly where it’s occurring in the system and where we can be proactive, and it helps us build our database on that.”

Customers can reach the city’s Public Works & Utilities Department at 843-665-3236. After hours, calls are directed to police dispatch, who can get in touch with evening or on-call work crews to help fix the problem.

Before calling, city officials recommend comparing hot and cold water and water from different faucets around the house, including toilets. If the water appears discolored in the cold water stream and from every faucet in the house, it is likely a city water problem and not a home plumbing problem.

Why is Florence’s water dirty?

While there is no one simple answer as to why more city of Florence water customers are seeing dirty water than usual, iron is at the heart of the problem.

The city of Florence sits on a large iron deposit, which seeps into the groundwater supply. Around 70% of the utility’s water comes from groundwater, according to Hemingway.

The city’s 14 groundwater plants have filtration systems that take out the majority of the iron and other pollutants from the water. According to Hemingway, these systems are replaced and upgraded every 10 years on a rotating basis, meaning one is replaced every 12 to 24 months.

Some iron gets through the filtration systems, but not at a concerning level, Hemingway said. Typically, the excess iron settles into the bottom of pipes.

Water quality problems are always worse in areas with dead-end lines and with a low number of customers because the water has more time to stagnate. When water does flow in these areas, it picks up more settled iron.

Recently, however, construction work has picked up in the southwest side of the city, which has disrupted the flow of many water lines in the area, according to Hemingway.

Between new water lines, home construction, road work and more, he said, contractors are constantly interacting with the water system, causing all of the iron that has settled into the pipes to be mixed into the water.

Lots of different things cause water to shift flow direction, which kicks up the settled iron: A water line being turned off or accidentally hit, new water lines being added, vibrations from construction equipment near water lines and fire hydrants being opened.

City staff usually try to flush water lines of this excess iron when they know flow disruptions are going on, but right now they are happening frequently and usually without the city’s knowledge, according to Hemingway.

Contractors aren’t the only ones interacting with the water system. The flow has also recently changed because of the Twin Church well and South Florence groundwater plant being offline and the city’s own flushing of water lines to try to fix the water quality problems.

“We are having constant interactions with the system, so the system never is presently getting the opportunity to stabilize itself,” Hemingway said. “In an ideal situation, we wouldn’t be touching it at all.”

Similar problems are not expected during the city’s planned $446 million water and sewer system upgrade, despite the need to add new water lines, according to Hemingway.

He said that, because the work will be done by city contractors, the city can control the level of interaction the contractors have with the water lines.

“We’ll give out notices to the public in those areas when we get ready to do those particular works, but we try to plan it and work in a manner that minimizes the impact to our customers during the scope of those projects,” Hemingway said.

Osterman said the city is not blaming anyone for the problems it is having with the water system, but officials want customers to understand why they may see discolored water.

“This is on us. This is our problem to solve,” he said. “We’re learning now that some of our routine responses to discolored water actually are causing more harm than good.”