'What's in a name?:' Florence-Darlington Technical College names building after Gerald Malloy

FLORENCE, S.C. — "What's in a name?" state Sen. Gerald Malloy asked those attending the ceremony to mark the naming of automotive and HVAC building at Florence-Darlington Technical College after him.
The school held the ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Malloy added several times in his speech that the most important part of the school was the work the students would do inside, which would mean jobs for them and economic development opportunities for the Pee Dee region.
"I'll tell you how important a job is when I look at my own name, Gerald Malloy; well, here it's got Senator Gerald Malloy," Malloy said nine minutes into his speech at the ceremony Thursday afternoon.
He started to break his name into pieces, beginning with Senator.
"It's an honor," Malloy said. "It's a job. It's a responsibility. It's one that I hold in trust. That trust wasn't born by me. It was given to me by the people. My responsibility is to hold that job in trust for the people until they choose another."
Malloy, a Democrat, represents Senate District 29, which includes most of Marlboro and Darlington counties along with portions of Lee County and Chesterfield County. He has served since 2002.
He then moved to his first name, Gerald.
He introduced his mother, Geraldine, and his father, John A.
"They are very young," Malloy said. "They're only 79. Mom had a birthday two days ago. They've been married 62 years."
He later added that both parents had suffered strokes this year but could not miss Thursday's ceremony. He added that he was happy they could see their name in lights.
Malloy said later in his speech that his father's mother died while giving birth to him. He said his father started working in a grocery store at 11 years of age.
"I never, ever knew my dad to be unemployed," Malloy said. "What is the key to success? One of them is never being unemployed."
Malloy also noted that his father was a follower of Jesus Christ.
"He doesn't drink, cuss or smoke," Malloy said of his father. "People ask me 'What do you have in common with him?' Well, I don't smoke either."
Malloy said both parents had laid down a legacy.
Malloy introduced his family: wife Davita and children Donovan, Jonathan, Jordan, and Morgan.
Of his wife, Malloy noted that she took his last name.
"That doesn't happen all the time in this day and age, but she did it 31 years ago," Malloy said. "So, thank you, Davita."
Donavan and Jonathan are young lawyers. Jordan is in law school and Morgan is at the University of California-Berkeley.
"They have a great responsibility to end up being part of the name," Malloy said.
Malloy also introduced his sisters, Cheryl and Madge, who are now caring for his parents.
Also, speaking at the ceremony were Hood Temple, a member of the Florence-Darlington Commission for Technical Education, Dr. Fred Carter, president of neighboring Francis Marion University, and Dr. Leroy Robinson, chairman of the Florence-Darlington Commission for Technical Education.
Each shared a story about Malloy and, in turn, Malloy shared something about each of them when he spoke.
Temple talked about speaking with Malloy during the college's financial crisis of a few years ago. He said he spent a lot of time calling Malloy at night and seeking advice.
Malloy said they were both classmates at the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Carter shared a story about stopping in Hartsville at Bow Thai on his way back to the Pee Dee on a family trip to Charlotte.
Malloy, Carter said, entered the restaurant with another party shortly after the Carters and excused himself to speak with Carter's party.
At the time, Carter's son, Luke, was a kicker at Wilson High School and Wilson had just played Darlington.
Carter said his wife and son became big Malloy fans that day because of the knowledge Malloy had about them and the game. Carter said he watched another party come into the restaurant and Malloy excuse himself to have a conversation with that group.
Malloy shared that he had spoken with Carter during the 2010 redistricting. Carter, he said, wanted to make Horry and Georgetown Counties part of the Pee Dee region.
"I thought it was the Independent Republic," Malloy said referencing a nickname of Horry County.
Malloy also introduced Jennifer and Eliana Pinckney, two clients of his, to illustrate Carter's point about him taking on cases that mean something to him.
Jennifer is the wife of late Sen. Clementa Pinckney and Eliana is his daughter. Jennifer is also the cousin of Malloy's Senate seatmate, Kent Williams.
"That's one of our cases that's been going on forever and they're part of the family now," Malloy said. "She would not miss being here. The Pinckney name goes on forever."
Robinson noted that Malloy helped negotiate his first contract to work as a doctor in the Pee Dee.
Malloy called him a brother. He also said Robinson was one of the best doctors in the Pee Dee region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.