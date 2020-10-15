'What's in a name?:' Florence-Darlington Technical College names building after Gerald Malloy

At the time, Carter's son, Luke, was a kicker at Wilson High School and Wilson had just played Darlington.

Carter said his wife and son became big Malloy fans that day because of the knowledge Malloy had about them and the game. Carter said he watched another party come into the restaurant and Malloy excuse himself to have a conversation with that group.

Malloy shared that he had spoken with Carter during the 2010 redistricting. Carter, he said, wanted to make Horry and Georgetown Counties part of the Pee Dee region.

"I thought it was the Independent Republic," Malloy said referencing a nickname of Horry County.

Malloy also introduced Jennifer and Eliana Pinckney, two clients of his, to illustrate Carter's point about him taking on cases that mean something to him.

Jennifer is the wife of late Sen. Clementa Pinckney and Eliana is his daughter. Jennifer is also the cousin of Malloy's Senate seatmate, Kent Williams.

"That's one of our cases that's been going on forever and they're part of the family now," Malloy said. "She would not miss being here. The Pinckney name goes on forever."

Robinson noted that Malloy helped negotiate his first contract to work as a doctor in the Pee Dee.

Malloy called him a brother. He also said Robinson was one of the best doctors in the Pee Dee region.

