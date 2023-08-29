FLORENCE, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia is set to close in on the Pee Dee Region Wednesday evening, and a number of school districts are announcing school closures.

Dillon School District Three, the Latta school district, will be operating on a half-day schedule on Wednesday and have an eLearning day on Thursday. All schools in the district are included. Those schools are:

Latta Elementary School

Latta Middle School

Latta High School

Dillion School District Four will be closing all schools early for a half day on Wednesday and will have an eLearning day on Thursday. All schools in the district are included. Those schools are:

East Elementary School

South Elementary School

Stewart Heights Elementary School

Gordon Elementary School

Dillon Middle School

Dillon High School

Lake View Elementary School

Lake View High School

Florence School District Two is dismissing students early at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and Thursday will be an eLearning day. Friday will continue to be a scheduled teacher workday.

All schools in the district will operate on this schedule. The district's schools include:

Hannah Pamplico Elementary/Middle School

Hannah Pamplico High School

Students can contact their teachers through email or Google Classroom if they need help on Thursday. If a student is unable to access their work because of a power outage or a lack of internet, they must submit the missing work within five days of returning to class.

The district's technology team, which can be reached at vssupport@fsd2.org or 843-493-9207, is available to support teachers and students from 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Email is preferred.

Florence School District Three is dismissing students early on Wednesday and will have an eLearning day on Thursday. Friday will continue to be an early dismissal day.

Wednesday's early dismissal times are:

11 a.m. for Lake City Early Childhood Center, J.C. Lynch Elementary, Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet, Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy

11:10 a.m. for Main Street Elementary

11:45 a.m. for Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High

11:50 a.m. for J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts & Science Magnet

12 p.m. for Lake City High

Students' assignments will be given either in Google Classroom or as printed worksheets. Breakfast and lunch will be served to students on Wednesday, and a bag lunch will be sent home for Thursday.

Lake City High School's volleyball game on Thursday will be rescheduled for a later date. The football game against Kingstree scheduled for Friday will be played on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ward Memorial Stadium.

Florence School District Five is operating on a half-day schedule on Wednesday and having an eLearning day on Thursday. Friday will remain a scheduled teacher workday.

All schools in the district will operate on this schedule, which include:

Johnsonville Elementary School

Johnsonville Middle School

Johnsonville High School

Francis Marion University is set to close at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.